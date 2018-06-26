June 26,2018

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Grapevine Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The rig crashed at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. in the 1800 block of International Parkway. According to a preliminary investigation, the truck was on the ramp traveling from northbound SH-121 to eastbound I-635 when the driver lost control. The 18-wheeler flipped onto its side and struck the guard rail.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20’s or 30’s, was trapped inside the truck and did not appear to be

breathing. Crews had to first stabilize the truck before the man could be extricated. He was pronounced deceased a couple hours later, and removed from the truck at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters from Grapevine and DFW Airport assisted with the crash, while TxDOT will assess damage to the guardrail. The accident remains under investigation. The ramp to I-635 will remain closed until police clear the scene.

The driver’s identity will be released after notifications are made to next of kin.