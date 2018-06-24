Colleyville, Texas June 23, 2018

The Colleyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest regarding multiple felony theft cases occurring at Life Time Fitness.

The offenses involve forcible entry into lockers in the male changing area. The victims are targeted by their high end jewelry worn while entering the facility. The person of interest, appears on surveillance video each time a theft involving high end jewelry is reported.

Click on this link below for video of the person.

Lifetime Video

The person of interest captured on video surveillance at Lifetime Fitness in Colleyville appears to be the same person at Lifetime Fitness in Plano and Dallas after similar offenses have been reported. Aan estimated combined loss for Colleyville, Plano and Dallas is reported to be around $90,000.

IF you have information on these unsolved cases, please contact Colleyville Detective Brent Self at 817-503-1265 or Crime Stoppers of arrant County by calling 817-469-8477, submitting a web tip through www.469tips.com or through the mobile apop by downloading P3 Tips. You will remain anyonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

