Colleyville, Texas June 23, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Sydney Madison Johnson, Age 22;, POB: Bedford, TX n, Age 22;, POB: Bedford, TX

Listed Occupation as a Student at the University of Oklahoma and Home 2900 Glade Road, Colleyville, TX.



Arrested on June 17, 2018 at 12:50 AM by Officer J. Mackey at 4900 Melrose Park Dr. and Charged With;



Driving while Intoxicated

Joseph Kyle Werline, Age 19, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as Delivery for Jimmy John and Home 905 Polo Ct., Haslet, TX.



Arrested on June 15, 2018 at 10:36 PM by Officer J. Mackey at 5700 Amador Trail and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony.

Susan Teresa Hargenrater, Age 58, POB: VA.



Listed Occupation as a Self Employed Hair stylist and home 2417 Sycamore Leaf Lane, Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested on June 16, 2018 at 12;13 AM by officer j. Newman at 1900 John McCain Road and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated!

Sabrina Medina Muro, Age 43; POB: Corpus Christi, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 441 Crestwood Terrace, Hurst, Texas.



Arrested on June 18, 2018 at 4:20 AM by Officer Patrick Starrett at Hall’s Grocery and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram<



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram<

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Khyla Nichole Thomas, Age 27, POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 3444 Country Club Dr. W #156.



Arrested on june 19, 2018 at 8:28 PM by Officer J. Arenz at Walgreens on Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



Fraudulent Intent to Obtain Controlled Substances Schedule III/IV, a Felony Third Degree.

Dia Rhashell McKizzie, Age: 33, POB: Dallas.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 1679 Hwy 121, Lewisville, TX.



1.) Fraudulent intent to obtain Controlled Substances Schedule III/IV,

2.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Expired DL,

3.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Driving with an Invalid License,



5.) On an Irving PD Warrant for no License Plate Lights,



6.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a valid License



7.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving While License Suspended and Revoked,



8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for violation of the State Registration Law.

Scott Edward Kik, Age 56, POB: Birwin, IL, Listed Occupation as a Sales Associate at 7-11 in Ft. Worth and home 401 Calvary, Euless, TX. Arrested on June 21, 2018 at 8:22 PM by Officer J. Newman at the CVS in Grapevine on Hwy 26 and Pool and Charged with; Driving with a License invalid with a previous Conviction and Driving with license invalid without final resolution, and Failure To Appear for driving for license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.



