With much of the Lone Star State thriving economically and the summer months ranking among the most popular times to move, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released an in-depth analysis of 2018’s Best Cities for Families in Texas.

To identify the Texas towns best positioned to provide personal and professional happiness, WalletHub compared 117 of the state’s cities across 21 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the number of playgrounds per capita to the the violent-crime and divorce rates.



Best Cities for Families Worst Cities for Families 1 Frisco 108 Laredo 2 Allen 109 Dallas 3 Southlake 110 Beaumont 4 Colleyville 111 Duncanville 5 Flower Mound 112 San Juan 6 Murphy 113 Weslaco 7 Keller 114 Port Arthur 8 Plano 115 Texarkana 9 Coppell 116 Houston 10 McKinney 117 San Benito

Key Stats

University Park has the highest share of families with young children , 65.44%, which is 2.1 times higher than in Georgetown, the city with the lowest at 30.67%.

Keller has the lowest property-crime rate per 1,000 residents, 5.63, which is 9.2 times lower than in San Antonio, the city with the highest at 51.90.

Southlake has the highest cost-of-living-adjusted median family annual income, $136,291, which is three times higher than in San Benito, the city with the lowest at $45,046.

Southlake has the lowest divorce rate, 8.19 percent, which is 4.3 times lower than in Big Spring, the city with the highest at 35.04 percent.

, 8.19 percent, which is 4.3 times lower than in Big Spring, the city with the highest at 35.04 percent. Murphy has the lowest share of families living in poverty, 1.10 percent, which is 32.5 times lower than in San Benito, the city with the highest at 35.80 percent.