Amazon donated $10,000 to Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Food for Kids program to fight hunger in the Fort Worth region. The donation will fund 2,000 backpacks filled with food for vulnerable children in the Fort Worth community over the summer. Tarrant Area Food Bank is leading the fight against hunger in Fort Worth, TX by distributing food to its network of 270 Partner Agencies in a 13-county service region.

30 Amazon employees from four fulfillment centers in Dallas/Fort Worth, came together in the afternoon to participate in a Quality Control volunteer activity at the food bank, where they sorted, inspected and repacked donated food product. The Amazon volunteers are part of employee-led committees that give back to the local community. In 2017, the employee-led committee at the Haslet fulfilment center logged more hours than any other committee across the nation.

“Since arriving in the Fort Worth community, Amazon has embraced our mission of feeding the hungry,” said Bo Soderbergh, executive director, Tarrant Area Food Bank. “Amazon has donated over one million pounds of food product and, provided employee volunteers at the food bank, and today they presented us with a $10,000 financial donation that we will use to help feed 2,000 children through our Food for Kids program this summer. We are so grateful for the support of organizations like Amazon who believe that everyone in our community has the right to nutritious food.”

Since 2013, Amazon has been a proud member of the Dallas/Fort Worth community, with fulfillment center operations in Coppell, southern Dallas, and Fort Worth. Amazon believes in giving back to the local communities where our employees work and live and is committed to supporting local organizations who are leading the fight against hunger.