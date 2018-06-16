Keller, Texas June 16, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Joshua David Wayne Allen, Age: 23, POB: Beaumont, TX.



Listed Occupation as Cook a 54th St Restaurant and Home 207 Lorine St., Keller, TX.



Arrested on June 8, 2018 at 10:59 AM by Officer G. Telesko at 7502 Main Street and Charged with;



Robert Van Speed, Age: 25 POB: Plano, TX , Age: 25 POB: Plano, TX Listed Occupation as Student at Texas A&M and Home 2503 Sandy Trail, Keller, TX.



Arrested on June 5, 2018 by Officer B. Shimanek at his Home and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated * 2nd!!,



2.)On an North Richland Hills PD Warrant for duty on striking an unattended Vehicle, Bond set at $2,000.

David James Harris, Age 17, POB: Russian Federation.



No Occupation on Employer was listed and Home 1432 Cat Mountain Trail, Keller, TX.



Arrested on June 7, 2018 at 1:34 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 800 Rapp Road and Charged with;

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, 3.) Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Lee Edward Sager, Age: 43, POB: PA,



, Age: 43, POB: PA, Listed Occupation as Self Employed and Home 6404 Dream Lane, Watagua, TX.



Arrested on June 2, 2018 at 6:32 PM by Officer J. Lang at 2122 Stoneerdge Dr. and Charged with;



Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.



Dax Coopman, Age 43, POB: Arlington, TX.



Listed Occupation as Account Manager for Tander Communications and Home 4716 Misty Ridge Dr., Fort Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 2, 2018 at 11:39 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at 900 S. Main Street and charged with;



Katy Lynn Peikert, Age: 24, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed Occupation as Personal Trainer for Battleground Fitness and home 2719 Tropical Point #814, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on June 8, 2018 at 3:34 AM by Officer M. Barrett at the Conservatory Keller – 200 Country Brook Dr. and Charged with



Listed Occupation as Server at Posados and Home 12428 Eagle Narrows Dr., Ft. Worth,



Arrested on June 8, 2018 at 3:59 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 100 Calverley Place and Charged with



