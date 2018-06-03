Colleyville, TX June 3, 2018



Amazon surprised Cannon Elementary School with $10,000 to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Amazon employees high-five third grade students as they enter the gym.

The elementary school is part of the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and offers a STEM-focused curriculum for all students (Kindergarten – 5th grade).

Around 300 third, fourth and fifth grade students, teachers, and the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s Superintendent gathered in the school’s gymnasium where they were greeted by Amazon associates from Amazon’s fulfillment center in Grapevine, TX.



Bill Hicks, General Manager of the Grapevine fulfillment center, provides remarks about the importance of STEM education.

“Your administrators and teachers are some of the most important mentors so please give them a round of applause,” said Bill Hicks, General Manager of the Grapevine fulfillment center. “It’s important for us to show thanks and give back to communities where our associates live and work so we’re happy to support Cannon Elementary and STEM education.”

Since 2013, Amazon has been a proud member of the Dallas/Fort Worth community, with fulfillment center operations in Coppell, southern Dallas, and Fort Worth. Amazon believes in giving back to the local communities where our employees work and live. Amazon is committed to providing the resources and hands-on experiences which empower and equip the next generation of creators, innovators and builders.