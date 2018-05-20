Keller and Westlake Arrests, May 20, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Robert Thomas Boyd, Age: 27, POB: TX, Listed Occupation as TEch for Meneke Car Care and Home 6861 Fyer St., The Colony, Texas

Arrested on May 6, 2018 by Westlake Officer J. Montgomery at 3600 SH 170 EB and Charged with: Arrested on May 6, 2018 by Westlake Officer J. Montgomery at 3600 SH 170 EB and Charged with: 1.) Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or More !!!



2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport,



3.) Harassment of a Public Servant,



4.) On a Denton County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! Bond set at $6,000.





Listed Occupation as Doctor and Employer: Unknown? Home Address 1505 De Moss Ct, Keller, TX.



Dr. Christopher David Wright, Age: 39, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed Occupation as Doctor and Employer: Unknown? Home Address 1505 De Moss Ct, Keller, TX. Arrested May 05, 2018 at 1:37 AM by Officer R. Garcia at 8300 Smithfield Road and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated.





Listed Occupation as Sales for Empire Flooring and Home 1392 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, TX.



Kathleen Mildred Niles-Glans, Age: 60, POB: Aurora, IL. Listed Occupation as Sales for Empire Flooring and Home 1392 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, TX. Arrested on May 10,2018 by Officer G. Telesko at her Home Address and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd !!

NO PHOTO RECIEVED



Listed Occupation as IT Security for the City of Fort. Worth,



Arrested on May 7, 2018 at2:51 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 2061 Rufe Snow Road and Charged with;



Sean Patrick Malone, Age 46, POB: Irving, TX. Listed Occupation as IT Security for the City of Fort. Worth, Arrested on May 7, 2018 at2:51 PM by Officer C. Arndt at 2061 Rufe Snow Road and Charged with; Public Intoxication.





Listed Occupation as Driver for Fed Ex and home 13507 Yale Trl., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 6, 2018 at 3:23 AM by Officer D. Potts at 720 North Main and Charged with;



Curtis Allen Vanhoose, Age: 55, POB: TX Listed Occupation as Driver for Fed Ex and home 13507 Yale Trl., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on May 6, 2018 at 3:23 AM by Officer D. Potts at 720 North Main and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated.





Listed an Unemployed and Home 3414 Nogales Dr. #108.



Arrested on May 10, 2018 at 9:13 PM by Officer J. Potter at 101 N. Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;



Javier Alberto Flores, Age: 24, POB: Dallas. Listed an Unemployed and Home 3414 Nogales Dr. #108. Arrested on May 10, 2018 at 9:13 PM by Officer J. Potter at 101 N. Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with; Fraudulent possession of a Controlled Prescription Sch I/II.

/one_half]



Listed Occupation as Relationship Manager at TDI Ameritrade and Home 4805 Buckskin Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 111, 2018 at 9:35 M by Officer M. Wheeler at 700 N. Main St. and Charged with;



BENJAMIN MICHAEL WIESE, Age: 25, POB: Rhinebeck, NY. Listed Occupation as Relationship Manager at TDI Ameritrade and Home 4805 Buckskin Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on May 111, 2018 at 9:35 M by Officer M. Wheeler at 700 N. Main St. and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated



Listed Occupation as Resource Manager for Express VIPS and Home 1609 Valencia Dr., Plano, TX.



Arrested on May 5, 2018 at 3:00 AM by Officer J. Lang at 200 Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



Robbie Lamont Cline, Age: 45, POB: Little Rock, AR. Listed Occupation as Resource Manager for Express VIPS and Home 1609 Valencia Dr., Plano, TX. Arrested on May 5, 2018 at 3:00 AM by Officer J. Lang at 200 Keller Pkwy and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated.

Scott Aaron Garrett, Age: 38, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupations as Books Sells at Half-Price Books and Home 6649 Fair Meadows, Watauga, TX Arrested on May 10, 2018 at 10:15 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 100 Bourland Road and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated.

