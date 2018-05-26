Southlake, Texas May 26, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

The Gang tried to bust some cool ladies wear from the Impeccable Pig store: But these little piggies got caught!





The Nimitz Gang of 3 below!





Listed herself as a Student at Nimitz High School and Home 918 S. Irving Heights #214,



Arrested on May 22, 2018 at 7:06 PM by Officer W. Thomas at the Impeccable Pig, 1249 Main St., Southlake and Charged with;



Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, Remarks: doesn't know SSN.

Alexis Arianna Camarillo Age: 18, POB: McAllen, TX Listed herself as a Student at Nimitz High School and Home 3723 Hammerly Dr., Dallas,





Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony. Remarks: doesn’t know SSN.





Listed herself as a Student at Nimitz High School and Home 5042 Mexicana Road, Dallas, TX.



Arrested on May 22, 2018 at 7:06 PM by Officer W. Thomas at the Impeccable Pig 1249 Main St. and Charged with;



Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, Remarks: Doesn't remember SSN.







Listed Occupation as Self Employed Business Owner and Home 841 Simmons Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 5:14 AM by Officer Raymon Cannon at his home and Charged with; Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Felony Second Degree.



Listed Occupation as Server at the RA SUSHI BAR and Home 503 San Juan Dr., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on May 18, 2018 by Officer Kyle Meeks at Liberty Park 500 E. Dove Road and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Remarks: Broken Foot-Wearing a Boot on Right Foot.

Rodriguez, Luis A Gonzalez, Age: 20, POB: Mexico, Listed Occupation as Server at Uncle Julio’s and Home 2803 Roverside Pkwy #5203, Grand Prarie, TX.



Arrested on May 20, 2018 at 4:07 Am by Officer A. Pate at 2289 E. Hwy 1414 EB and Charged with: Driving while Intoxicated.

Kimberly Marina Sanchez, Age: 21, POB, Long Beach, CA.



Listed Occupation as Customer Service Agent for American Eagle Airlines and Home 7136 Seashell St., Ft. Worth, Texas.



Arrested on May 20, 2018 at 8:34 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E. Southlake Blvd. and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated, Remarks: Doesn't know SSN.





Listed Occupation as Caregiver at Avalon Memory Care and Home 957 Madison Cir, Lewisville, TX.



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 6:55 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2900 E. Southlake Blvd. and Charged with;



1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750 a Class B Misdemeanor



1.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750 a Class B Misdemeanor
2.) Driving while License Invalid.

Edlyn Limboc, Age: 21, POB: Phillippines, Listed an Unemployed and Home 1002 Edmonds Lane #171. Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 7:14 PM by Officer B. Lockwood (same location and approximate time as Ms. De Los Reyes above) and Charged with, Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

