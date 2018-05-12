Southlake, Texas May 12, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JOSEPH RAYMOND KING, Age: 67, POBB: Providence, RI. Listed Occupation as Self-Employed Consultant and Home 1815 Fern Ct, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2018 at 9:54 by Officer Kyle Meeks at the CareNow at 2751 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More!

DEVEN ALLAN CUMNOCK, Age: 45, POB: Dallas.

Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 525 Southbend Trail, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on April 30, 2018 at 11:30 PM by Officer M Davis at 900 Oasis Ct and Charged with: 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G



2.) Failure to Dim Headlights from Front. Bond set at $499.33, Remarks: Doesn’t know cell number.





Listed as Unemployed and Home 1500 Cherery Bark Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2018 at 9:21 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 100 Watermere Dr. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated. DIANNE RAUGHT BREAUD, Age: 66, POB: Amhurst, TX.Listed as Unemployed and Home 1500 Cherery Bark Dr., Keller, TX.Arrested on May 4, 2018 at 9:21 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at 100 Watermere Dr. and Charged with;





Listed Occupation as Painting/Remodeling and Self Employed, Home 3463 Park Lane, Dallas. TX. FERNANDO GAONA MELERO, Age: 20, POB: Dallas,Listed Occupation as Painting/Remodeling and Self Employed, Home 3463 Park Lane, Dallas. TX. Arrested on April 30, 2018 at 2:29 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 700 W Hwy 114 and Charge With;



1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, 2.) Previous Bond Determined Insufficient on Possession Marijuana from the Sheriff’s Office Dallas County.





Listed Occupation as Security Management for Alliant Universal Security Services and Home 1435 W. Hammond St., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on April 28, 2018 at 11:11 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at E Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated with an Oopen Alcohol Container in the Vehicle. JESUS MANUEL GONZALES, JR. Age: 31, P:OB; Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Security Management for Alliant Universal Security Services and Home 1435 W. Hammond St., Ft. Worth.Arrested on April 28, 2018 at 11:11 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at E Hwy 114 EB and Charged with;





Listed Occupation as Regional Management for Bennett Motor Expess and Home 2221 Knob Hill Dr., Corinth, TX.



Arrested on May 4, 2018 at 5:24 PM by Officer J. Stokes at 2801 E Hwy 114 Frontage Road East Bound and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1G,



JOHN THOMAS HICKERSON, JR. Age: 38, POB: WAco, TX.Listed Occupation as Regional Management for Bennett Motor Expess and Home 2221 Knob Hill Dr., Corinth, TX.Arrested on May 4, 2018 at 5:24 PM by Officer J. Stokes at 2801 E Hwy 114 Frontage Road East Bound and Charged with; 2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.





Listed as unemployed and Home 4000 Fleming Ave, Richmond, CA.



Arrested on April 27, 1018 at 7:47 PM by Officer C. Melton at 280 State ST and Charged with;



MARTIANA ANGENIKA JOHNSON, Age: 27, POB: Oakland, CA.Listed as unemployed and Home 4000 Fleming Ave, Richmond, CA.Arrested on April 27, 1018 at 7:47 PM by Officer C. Melton at 280 State ST and Charged with; Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info.

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in, which is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com