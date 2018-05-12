DALLAS, Texas – May 12, 2018

The Northern Texas PGA is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open on Thursday, May 31 through Saturday, June 2, 2018. The tournament will once again be held at Rolling Hills Country Club in Arlington, Texas.

Entry forms and online registration are now available. The entry deadline for all contestants is Thursday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m. CDT . All entries must be received by the Northern Texas PGA via online registration, mail, fax, overnight carrier or in person by this time. Contestants do not have to be residents of Texas to play.

Also, the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic and the Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open at Rolling Hills Country Club have continued a partnership. The 2018 Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open at Rolling Hills Country Club champion will receive an exemption into the 2019 Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic.

The 54-hole stroke play event with a cut to the low 50 scores and ties after 36-holes will be limited to the first 144 professional and amateur contestants over the age of 17. Professionals and amateurs will be competing for a projected overall purse of $30,000 (based on a full field).

The field will include the following exempt players should they choose to participate: Past champions, top 10 professionals and ties from the 2017 Texas Women’s Open, top 5 amateurs and ties from the 2017 Texas Women’s Open, LPGA Tour Members, Symetra Tour Members with Priority A or Priority C status, 10 exemptions from Junior Tour qualifying and 2 sponsor exemptions.

Entry fees for the event are as follows: Amateurs – $265; LPGA Members and PGA Members and Associates – $315; Other Professionals – $365.

Presenting sponsors of the 2018 Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open at Rolling Hills Country Club include, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau, the University of Texas at Arlington and Volvik.

For further information about the Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open at Rolling Hills Country Club, please contact the Northern Texas PGA at (214) 420-7421 or visit the NTPGA website at www.ntpga.com.