Southlake, Texas May 20, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Blanton, Age: 47, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.



Listed Occupation as “Self-Employed” and Home 165 Aviation Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May; 16, 2018 at 5:39 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2130 E. FM 1709 and Charged with;



2.) On an Arlington PD warrant for the exact same charge.

Harriett Neal Carter, Age: 71, POB: Detroit MI.

Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 7553 Fieldstone, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on MY 16, 2018 r 5:19 PM by Officer R. Page at Home Goods at 200 N. Kimball Ave and Charged With;

Theft Property More than $100, less than $750.

Hunter Allen Crump, Age: 19 POB: TX.

Listed Himself as Unemployed and Home 5544 Eastwedge Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on May 13, 2018 at 1:58 AM b Officer J. Weinschreider at 100 W. Bob Jones Road and Charged with;

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Valdez Age: 22 , POB: Mexico.



JesusAge: 22 , POB: Mexico. Listed Occupation as Training Coordinator for Dallas Optical Lab and Home 913 Apple Tree Ct., Irving, TX.



Arrested on May 15, 2018 at 11:15 PM by Officer A. Pate at 1100 E. FM 1709 and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.

