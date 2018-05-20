Roanoke, Texas May 22, 2018

MILITARY MEMBERS & VETERANS FREE OPENING WEEKEND AT HAWAIIAN FALLS

Hawaiian Falls will offer free admission to all military personnel and veterans at its five Texas waterparks in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 26; Sunday, May 27; and Monday, May 28. Military dependents are $21.99. Children two years old and younger are always free. To participate, individuals just need to show a valid military ID or proof of service (DD214 or “Veteran” status on license) at the ticket window.



“We’re grateful for the brave service members who willingly give up so much to protect us,” said Curt Caffey, President of ProParks Water Holdings, operator of Hawaiian Falls. “We are also recognizing all veterans who have served. Because of their sacrifices, and that of their families, we can enjoy a fun, carefree summer with family and friends. We want service members and veterans to relax, have fun and make memories with their loved ones at our parks.”

ProParks is a privately held attractions company that acquires, develops, and manages waterparks, family entertainment centers, and other similar assets. The company is led by a team of experienced attractions and water park professionals that are focused on growing and improving the overall experience at the parks. ProParks currently owns and operates attractions/entertainment assets located in Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. More information about ProParks is available at: www.proparksmanagement.com

Hawaiian Falls season pass holders enjoy unlimited access to all five Texas waterparks all summer long, including parks in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco. The waterparks open to the public May 26, and the season runs through Labor Day. Season tickets, day passes, events and park information are online at hfalls.com