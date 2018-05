The Grapevine Mustangs (21-6-1) galloped past the FW Trimble Tech Bulldogs (17-18) 12-0 in a Bi-District Playoff game played May 5 at Grapevine. The Mustangs advance to the Area playoffs and will play Eaton at a location TBD.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed by clicking HERE.

LRW — 05/06/18