The Grapevine Mustangs begins their 99th season of football with Spring Games at Grapevine Middle School on Tuesday, May 22. Both the Junior Varsity and Varsity competed in Blue-Red scrimmage games during the annual event. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a $25,000 check by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine to the football program. The Mustangs will there first game of the season on Aug. 30 at Southlake-Carroll’s Dragon Stadium against Azle.

LRW – – 05/24/18