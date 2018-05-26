May 26, 201895% of the graduates have been accepted into universities across the U.S.

The graduating class of Hill School, a Fort Worth college preparatory, full-service school for students who learn differently, has been awarded $828,430 in scholarship, a new school record. Of the 21 Hill School graduates, 95 percent will be continuing their education at a college or university.

The graduates also completed a record-breaking 4,000 community service hours. In addition, the graduating class has also earned a combined 150 college credit hours in English and college algebra.

“I know I speak for everyone at Hill School when I say that I could not be more proud of the talent evident in the class of 2018,” said Roxann Breyer, head of school at Hill School. “While we are sad that their time here is over, we can’t wait to see where these Hawks fly next.”

Hill School graduates have been admitted to colleges such as Austin College, Clemson University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, Oklahoma State University, Millsaps College, Louisiana State University, UT Dallas, and The Citadel.

ABOUT HILL SCHOOL

Hill School is a college preparatory, full-service school for students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, high-functioning ASD and other learning differences. Located at 4817 Odessa Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133, Hill School’s 40 faculty and staff members teach grades kindergarten through twelve. Hill School focuses on intensive small-group instruction in core subject areas to ensure that all students have an opportunity to reach their full academic potential. Students also explore interests and affinities through athletics, fine arts (drama, visual arts, music) and a wide variety of community involvement activities. For more information, visit www.HillSchool.org or www.Facebook.com/HillSchool.