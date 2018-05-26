Fort Worth Country Day, May 26, 2018

78% of FWCD’s 2018 graduating class received merit-based scholarships

Fort Worth Country Day’s (FWCD) class of 2018 has earned a record-breaking $13,707,316 in merit-based scholarships, with 254 total scholarships awarded. The graduating class of 102 students was accepted to a total of 133 colleges and universities located in Texas, across the country and around the world. FWCD graduation took place on Friday, May 18, at McKinney Church in Fort Worth.

Click Here for large Photo FWCD_Seniors2018- Large

“I am so gratified on behalf of the class of 2018 that so many colleges and universities around the country and the world saw what we have seen in them: This is a broadly talented group with so much to offer in so many areas,” said Eric Lombardi Fort Worth Country Day head of school. “They deserve to be celebrated and they deserve wonderful opportunities going forward. Whether I think of our four students going abroad or those taking advantage of great options right here in Texas or still others going to Ivy League colleges, our students are getting to pursue fabulous options. They will make differences in those colleges and beyond. We are immensely proud of the FWCD class of 2018.

In the fall, FWCD graduates will be attending colleges such as Harvard University, the United States Naval Academy, Brown University, Vanderbilt University, Cornell University, Texas Christian University, and The University of Texas at Austin, as well as international universities including Franklin University Switzerland, University of San Carlos in the Philippines, and University St Andrews in Scotland. Valedictorian Nikhil De will attend Princeton University, and Salutatorian Christina Kelly will continue her education at The University of Texas at Austin.

ABOUT FORT WORTH COUNTRY DAY

Since 1963, Fort Worth Country Day has inspired the passion to learn, the courage to lead, and the commitment to serve through a program that fosters the intellectual, physical, emotional and ethical development of its students. Situated on 100 acres in southwest Fort Worth, Fort Worth Country Day’s 220 faculty/staff members lead and teach grades K-12. Offering a comprehensive college-preparatory curriculum, Fort Worth Country Day focuses on the 3A’s—academics, arts and athletics—to bring balance to students’ experiences, provide opportunities to explore multiple interests, and thrive in a compassionate community. To learn more about Fort Worth Country Day, visit www.fwcd.org or www.Facebook.com/FortWorthCountryDay.