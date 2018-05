The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (26-4) won their first bi-district playoff game at CHHS on May 3 against the FW Southwest Raiders (9-17). The final score as Panthers 13 Raiders 0. The Panthers, No. 2 in 5A, hit three home runs and Jakob Berger threw a two-hit shutout to beat the Raiders in five innings of Game 1 of their three-game series.

The YouTube video of the game can be found by click HERE

LRW — 05/04/18