Game 1 of the Quarterfinals Playoff Series Played on May 17, 2018 (Below)

The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (31-5) won the first two Quarterfinals playoff games against the Denison Yellowjackets (21-15) at Prosper HS on May 17 and May 18 to win the 5A Region 1 Quarterfinals Championship. The final score May 17 was Panthers 5 Yellowjackets 2. The final score May 18 was Panthers 4 Yellowjackets 2. The Panthers now head to the 5A Region 1 Regional Semi-Final round of the playoffs scheduled for next week against either Lubbock Coronado or Amarillo.

The YouTube video of the Quarterfinals playoff game played on May 17 can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/19/18