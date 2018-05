The Colleyville Lady Panther’s (27-8) win area playoff game at Byron Nelson HS on May 4 against the Azle Lady Hornets (22-12.) Final score Panthers 10 Hornets 0. Colleyville advances to the 5A Region 1 Quarter-Final round of the playoffs to play Arlington Heights.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/05/18