The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (27-5) comes up short in 1st Area Playoff game against the Aledo Bobcats (24-8-1) at Northwest HS on May 10. The final score was Panthers 2 Bobcats 3. Game 2 is at 7:30 PM. May 11 at Northwest.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by click HERE

LRW — 05/11/18