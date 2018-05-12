Colleyville, Texas May 12, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Manager of the Lorenzo Hotel, and Home 3729 Plum Street, Euless, TX.



Arrested on May 6, 2018 at 3:02 AM by Officer R. Cortes at 4800 Mill Creek Drive and Charged with;



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, 3,) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor, 4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Displaying an Expired License Plate, 5.) On a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Warrant for Expired Driver's License 6.) Of a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Warrant for Possession and Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, 7.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Displaying an Expired License Plate, 8.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Speeding Over Limit 78 MPH in a 60 MPH Zone, 9.) On a Coppell PD Warrant for 10% Above Speed Limit,. 10.)On a Coppell PD Warrant for an Expired Driver's License over One Year, 11.)On a Coppell PD Warrant for Failure to Appear….. Total Bond $2,675.60



Listed Occupation as Office Manager for Haven Dental and Home 2310 Harrington Ct., Euless, TX.



Arrested on May 6, 2018 at 4:50 PM by Officer Z. Watson, at 3800 Rothschild Blvd and Charted with;



Driving While Intoxicated.



Listed Occupation as Driver for Gulf Eagle Supply. Home 6300 Redeagle Creek Dr., Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on May 9, 2018 at 9:30 AM by Officer D. Young on Tarrant Lane and Charged with;’



1.) Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon,



CHRISTOPHER WREN ROBINSON, Age: 31, POB: Oklahoma City, OK. Listed Occupation as Server at Howard Wangs and Home 48 Ball St, Grapevine, TX. Arrested on May 9, 2018 at 11:17 PM by Officer R. Cortes at 7101 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with; 1.) Manual delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A more than 1 G, less than 4 G a Second Degree Felony, 2. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, 3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor.

