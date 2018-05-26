The Colleyville Heritage Panthers football held the 2018 Spring Game on May 23 at CHHS. The Junior Varsity and Varsity combined to compete in a Red-Black scrimmage during the annual event. The evening also included a punt, pass and kick for local young players. The Panthers will play their first game of the 2018 season against Aug.31 at Southlake-Carroll’s Dragon Stadium.

Be sure to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website by clicking HERE.

A YouTube video of the event can be view by clicking HERE

LRW – – 05/26/18