The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (29-5) won the 2nd and 3rd Area Playoff games against the Aledo Bobcats (24-10-1) at Northwest HS on May 11 and May 12 to win the Area Championship. The final score May 11 was Panthers 4 Bobcats 1. The final score May 12 was Panthers 4 Bobcats 2. The Panthers now head to the 5A Regional 1 Quarterfinals scheduled for next week against either FW Arlington Heights or Denison.

The YouTube video of the 2nd game of the series can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW — 05/12/18