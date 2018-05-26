Colleyville, TX May 26, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Dawn Patrice Lindsey, Age: 48, POB: Ft. Worth.



Age: 48, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Sales for PRN Rehab Partners and Home 804 Wildwood Lane, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 1:36 AM by Officer N. Garcia at 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;



1.) Public Intoxication,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G.,



3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G,



4.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Bryan O’Neill, Age: 36, POB: UT.



Listed as Self Employed and Home 1919 Tanglewood Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on May 20, 2018 at 3:05 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 3900 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated.

Trace William Parks, Age: 19, POB: Irving.



Listed Occupation as Mower for Lawns Unlimited and Home 3544 Sweet Wood St., Bedford, TX.



Arrested on May 20, 2018 at 10:55 PM by Officer J. Arenz at Sparger Park 4301 Bedford Road and Charged with;



Violation of a Bond for a Protective Order

Shane Michael Blaylock, Age: 34, POB: Houston, TX.

Listed Occupation as Self-Employed and Home 201 N. Cindy St. , Keller, TX.



Arrested on May 24, 2018 at 4:15 PM by Officer D. Smith at 6000 Ponderosa Drive and Charged with;



1.)Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



2.) Tampering and/or Fabricating Physical Evidence with an Intent to impair an investigation.



Abigail Renee Shelton, Age: 32, POB: TX

Listed as unemployed and Home 10503 Equestrian Trail #125,



Arrested on May 18, 2018 at 10:56 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at 900 Tinker Road and Charged With;



Driving while Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle under the age of 15.

This week’s winner of LNO Charges with 12 Different Arrest charges or outstanding warrants with 12.

Doyce Lamont Howard, Age: 46, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Unemployed and Home 518 S. Edgerfield, Dallas,



Arrested on May 19, 2018 at 3:38 PM by Officer J. Mackey at Market Street 5605 Colleyville, Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Evading Arrest Detention,
2.) Fraudulent attempt to Obtain a Controlled Substance Schedule V,
3.)Fraudulent use and possession of Identification Info as Elderly,
4.) On a Johnson Country Sheriff's Office Warrant for Tampering with Identification Numbers,
5.) On a Johnson Country Sheriff's Office Warrant for Driving without a License with a previous conviction,
6.) On a Johnson Country Sheriff's Office Warrant for manual deliver of a Controlled Substance PF 2 or 2 A more than 4 G less than 200 G,
7.) On a Johnson Country Sheriff's Office Warrant for Tampering with Evidence and as a Felon with a Firearm,
8.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsiblity,
9.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Motor Vehicle Inspection,
10.)On a Dallas PD Warrant for State Registration Law,
11.)On a Dallas PD Warrant for Public Intoxication,
12.)On a Dallas PD Warrant for No Driver's License.

