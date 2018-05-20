Colleyville, TX May 20, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

COLLEYVILLE POLICE INCIDENT REPORT:Incident Report 5-20-2018

Listed Occupation as Manager 54thSt. Draft House and Home 507 W. Rochelle Rd. #1029, Irving, TX. Arrested on May 17, 2018 at 2:39 AM by Officer B. Wilson at 3800 Brown Trl and Charged with;





Listed Occupation as Graduate Student at Baylor and Home 5008 Stonebridge Dr., Colleyville, TX. Jackson Dean Price, Age: 23, POB: Dallas, TX.Listed Occupation as Graduate Student at Baylor and Home 5008 Stonebridge Dr., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on May 15, 2018 at 12:41 AM by Officer B. Wilson at 4200 Jackson Road and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated



