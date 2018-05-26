May 26, 2018 GCISD

On Thursday May 24, 2018, a Representative of Amazon donated $10,000 to support STEM

Amazon is a proud member of the Dallas/Fort Worth community, and excited to donate $10,000 in support of STEM education at Cannon Elementary School. Cannon Elementary School is a part of the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and offers a STEM-focused curriculum for all students (Kindergarten – 5th grade).

Since 2013, Amazon has been a proud member of the Dallas/Fort Worth community, with fulfillment center operations in Coppell, southern Dallas, and Fort Worth. Amazon believes in giving back to the local communities where our employees work and live. Amazon is committed to providing the resources and hands-on experiences which empower and equip the next generation of creators, innovators and builders.

According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 17%, while other occupations are growing at 9.8%. STEM degree holders have a higher income even in non-STEM careers. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics workers play a key role in the sustained growth and stability of the U.S. economy, and are a critical component to helping the U.S. win the future. STEM education creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy, and enables the next generation of innovators. Innovation leads to new products and processes that sustain our economy. This innovation and science literacy depends on a solid knowledge base in the STEM areas. It is clear that most jobs of the future will require a basic understanding of math and science. Despite these compelling facts, mathematics and science scores on average among U.S. students are lagging behind other developing countries.

What is STEM?

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. STEM is important because it pervades every part of our lives. Science is everywhere in the world around us. Technology is continuously expanding into every aspect of our lives. Engineering is the basic designs of roads and bridges, but also tackles the challenges of changing global weather and environmentally-friendly changes to our home. Mathematics is in every occupation, every activity we do in our lives. By exposing students to STEM and giving them opportunities to explore STEM-related concepts, they will develop a passion for it and hopefully pursue a job in a STEM field. A curriculum that is STEM-based has real-life situations to help the student learn. Programs like Engineering For Kids integrates multiple classes to provide opportunities to see how concepts relate to life in order to hopefully spark a passion for a future career in a STEM field. STEM activities provide hands-on and minds-on lessons for the student. Making math and science both fun and interesting helps the student to do much more than just learn.