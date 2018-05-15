Colleyville, Texas May 15, 2018

Good evening fellow Colleyville Families! I need your help spreading the word about our Adventure Day Camps move from Lake Grapevine (after 14 year) to McPherson Park in Colleyville. Below is some general information….our numbers are way down compared to past years, I had to issue a number of refunds due to the location change, and we start NEXT WEEK!!!

Our camp location this year will be help on the grounds of McPherson Park, (240 W McDonwell School RD Colleyville, TX 76034).

We will start camp ‪on 5/21‬ and go ‪until 8/17‬…ages 4-13 (3 if potty trained…14/15 can volunteer)…9-4:30 but have extended hours ‪7am-6pm‬…can drop off between 8:30/9 and pick up between 4:30/5….only $5 per day for early and $5 per day for late….

Meal options are $5 each – Wednesday is Sonic, Thursday is a chick-Fil-A and Friday is Pizza (they all bring their lunches Monday and Tuesday)

Check out and like our Facebook Page – Adventure Day Camps – we put updates and information here as well as photos each day of camp….

Click here to register:

https://adventuredaycamps.campbrainregistration.com

Activities include archery, target shooting, fishing, swimming, nature exploration, field games, disc golf, scavenger hunt, obstacle course, rock climbing, Ga-Ga Ball, sand volleyball, basketball, baseball, crafts, Splash Pad, and more!

$25 for 1/2 days

$50 for single days

$230 for 1 week (includes camp T-shirt, snacks and all activities)

$210 per week when you sign up for 2-4 weeks…$190 per week for 5-6 weeks, $175 for 7-9 weeks and when you sign up for 10 plus weeks, it’s $150 per week per camper

Ratios are never more than 10X1, but we typically have 6/7X1