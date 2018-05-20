Protecting Children in School May 20, 2018

Protecting Children in the Age of School Shootings with Armoured One

Teacher Training Can Help Save Lives

Quote from Armoured One Founder, Tom Czyz: “I need you! We cannot do this alone. We need parents, school staff and politicians to join us in securing our schools. I remember holding each of my children when they were born and promising them that daddy will keep them safe. I am a police officer and a SWAT Team Operator and I cannot keep that promise. If an active shooter happens at their school it will take me about 20 minutes to get to them. The average active shooter attack at a school lasts 8 minutes and on average someone is shot every 8 seconds during the attack. At this rate, I am essentially useless to my kids. This is not acceptable to me. This is why I started Armoured One after the Sandy Hook attack on December 14, 2012. Armoured One is a company comprised of dads and moms that are experts in the field of active shooter. Our only desire is to keep your kids safe in school. Please join us in our fight to change America’s schools and make them safe again.”

Armoured One’s training program was created by safety experts from SWAT Teams, Homeland Security, Navy Seals, Delta Force as well as former FBI and Secret Service agents. Psychologists and teachers were also consulted making Armoured One’s program uniquely suited for school settings from K-12 to colleges and universities.

Besides staff and teacher training, Armoured One provides security risk assessments to highlight weaknesses so changes can be made to improve school security. Armoured One also sells security glass strong enough to stop bullets and explosives.

Experts Can Speak On:

– Mindset of a Survivor

– Run, Hide, Fight – How to Survive and Active Shooter Situation

– Being Proactive vs Reactive

Demonstrations:

– How to Take an Active Shooter Down

– Self-defense Moves that Can Save Your Life

– How to Assess Your Surroundings

For more on Armoured One go to https://armouredone.com