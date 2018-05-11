About the author

May 11, 2018

Letter to Editor in Response to GCISD’s employee letter.

I commend this teacher for speaking up about GCISD and the need for a return to the Conservative days when teachers were left alone to teach the students. A time when the teachers and students felt safe sharing their concerns with the administration. The public needs to do ALL that it can to support our teachers because in my opinion, this administration is doing all that it can to undermine the teachers, students, parents, and taxpayers with their Liberal ideology of tax, tax, tax, and spend, spend, spend on stupid stuff like an indoor football field instead of spending on academics for ALL children! It makes my heart hurt to see how the once “close knit,” conservative, warm, caring community of GCISD is being whittled away to make room for the cold, sterile, manipulative, wasteful, liberal GCISD that has a “control” mentality, in my opinion as someone who has seen GCISD for many years as a student, teacher, parent and a taxpayer!

Kathy Hadley

Dear Editor,

I am a GCISD employee. I won’t share what function in the district and have to remain anonymous otherwise I would likely be fired for writing this. Many of us in the district are desperately hoping for a change in leadership and support Tim Raine and Amy Putnam. We are not all liberals or progressives and many of us had a real problem with the Culture of Voting program because it was absolutely about going after republican state leaders. A lot of us are really tired of all the liberal politics being pushed on us by the administration and board. We just want to teach and do our jobs.

It’s well-known our teachers are low paid here and the district is increasingly using more “educational aides” to reduce the role of actual teachers. If you say anything about it or push back in any way you are immediately an outsider.

Tim and Amy are also right about iUniversity. Many GCISD employees don’t understand this program at all or why we are spending so money on it when we have our own needs here inside the district. There is a lot of other waste that needs to come to light as well.

I sincerely hope that voters are paying attention because Tim and Amy are really hitting on many things we have been talking about for a long time. It’s so refreshing that these topics are actually finally being discussed in the open. We need Tim and Amy.