Southlake, Texas April 13, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



Age: 17 POB: Dallas, TX.



Listed Occupation as a Cashier at Zaxby’s and Home 1117 Jericho Court, Keller, TX.

Arrested on April 13, 2018 at 11:27 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1471 E. FM 1709 and Charged with; Arrested on April 13, 2018 at 11:27 by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1471 E. FM 1709 and Charged with; SAMANTHA LEE SMART, Driving While Intoxicated!

KAYLA LYNN HEFLIN, Age: 37, POB: Ft. Worth, Listed Occupation as Case Manager at North Hills Hospital and Home 12624 Kingsgate Dr., Rhome, TX.



Arrested on April 18, 2017 by Officer A. Pate at Davis Blvd and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated with a Child under 15 Years of Age in the Vehicle.





Listed Occupation as Student at TCC NE Campus and Home 6728 Lost Star Lane, Ft. Worth, TX. JEREMY WAYNE CARROLL, Age: 23, POB: Ft. Worth.Listed Occupation as Student at TCC NE Campus and Home 6728 Lost Star Lane, Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested on April 18, 2018 at 6:40 PM by Officer Raymon Cannon at the Harkins Movie Theater 1450 Plaza Place and Charged with;



Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

TYLER JOSEPH CALVERT, Age: 24 POB: Irving.

Listed occupation as Server at Wild Wood Grill and Home 808 Mc Coy Dr., Irving, TX.



Arrested on April 15, at 11:11 PM by officer B. Cure at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Southlake and charged wtih; Driving While Intoxicated.

AKIA RENIAL PARSON, Age: 34 , POB: Dallas, Listed as unemployed and Home 3431 Kellog St, Dallas, TX. Arrested on April 17, 2018 at 1:56 PM by Officer M. Menkins at 2800 E FM 1709 and Charged with;



Theft of Property, more than $2,500, 2/More Previous Convictions.





Listed as Unemployed and Home 8613 Old Hickory Trl #602, Dallas, TX.



Arrested on April 17, 2018 at 2:39 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at 2900 E FM 1709 and Charge with; SHELLY NICOLE RANSOM, Age: 35, POB: Dallas,Listed as Unemployed and Home 8613 Old Hickory Trl #602, Dallas, TX.Arrested on April 17, 2018 at 2:39 PM by Officer M. Jenkins at 2900 E FM 1709 and Charge with; 1.) Theft of property More than $100, less than $750, 2.) Driving While License Invalid,

RONEKA NAKIRA DAVIS, Age: 26, POB: St. Joseph, MI. Listed as unemployed and Home 205 E. Sixth St., Prosper, TX.



Arrested on April 18, 2018 at 4:25 PM by Officer A. Hernandez at Kohls 3001 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Theft of Property more than $!00, less than $750.

RYAN ADAM PENNINGTON, Age: 28, POB; Aurora, CO. Listed Occupation as Maintenance for Scott Sprinklers and Home 205 E 6th St., Prosper, TX (same address as Davis above. Arrested on April 18, 2018 at 6:02 PM by Officer T. Stiles at the Kohls in Southlake and charged with; 1.) Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a State Jail Felony, 2.) Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750 .

