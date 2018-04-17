Colleyville, Texas April 17, 2018



Incident Report

one_half_last]CAROLINE CLAIRE CHATHAM Age: 23, POB Bedford, TX.

Listed Occupation as Real Estate Agent for Caldwell Banker and Home 4413 Bowman Dr., Colleyville, TX.

Arrested on April 13, 2018 at 12:14 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 1400 Oak Knoll Dr. and Charged with:

1.)Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 1 Gram Less than 4 Grams, a Felony Third Degree,



2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Class A Misdemeanor,





3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony.[/one_half_last]

GALVAN, Age: 20, POB: Dallas, TX. JAMES MARUS WELLSAge: 20, POB: Dallas, TX. Listed as a Student at ACC and Home 130 E. Bethel School Road, Coppell, TX Arrested on April 7, 2018 at 10:24 AM by Officer D. Young at 10:24 AM at 5300 Pool Road, and Charged with 1.) Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces, 2.) on a No Bond Warrant from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for the same offense.





Listed Occupation as Forklifter at Hardy’s Produce and Home 1002 Salem Lane, Austin, Texaa



Arrested on April 7, 2018 by Officer E. Olivarez at Hall’s Grocery and Charged with;



1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G,



2.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces,



3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G,



4.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,



GRANT TERRY ROBERTS, Age: 33, POB: Dallas,Listed Occupation as Forklifter at Hardy’s Produce and Home 1002 Salem Lane, Austin, TexaaArrested on April 7, 2018 by Officer E. Olivarez at Hall’s Grocery and Charged with; 5.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

RONALD JAY CARPENTER, Age: 68, POB: TX

Listed as Retied and Home 408 Miranda Terrace, Bedford, TX. Arrested on April 7, 2018 at 9:01 PM by Officer J. Newman at 3900 Tara Dr. and Charged with;



DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE!!!!!!!!!!