Keller, Texas April 30, 2018
This weeks arrests include they “I can give as well as take” Keller Couple
No Occupation listed and Home 1544 Mountain Laurel Dr. Keller, TX.
Arrested on April 15, 2018 at 12:01 AM (after the other opponent below) by Officer M. Barrett at her Home and Charged with;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member followed by:
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member!
No Occupation listed and Home 1544 Mountain Laurel Dr., Keller, TX.
Arrested on April 14, 2018 at 11:57 PM by Officer M. Barrett at his home and Charged With;
Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member!
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
No Occupation listed and Home Address 7329 Windhaven Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.
Arrested on April 18, 2018 by Officer J. Dickerson at 405 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 lesss than 28 G.
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed Occupation as Transport Coordinator for Cook Children and Home 12332 Green Ash Dr., Keller. TX.
Arrested on April 17, 2018 at 2:46 AM by Officer J. Lang at 1400 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Driving while Intoxicated
No Occupation listed and Home 407 Bart ST., Keller.
Arrested on April 16, 2018 at 2:02 AM by Officer J. Dickerson a 408 Bart St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated
Forgery of a Financial Instrument more than $750 less than $2,500.
Occupation listed as Packer at Warehouse Home Health Care and Home 619 E. Sixth St., Dallas.
Arrested on April 18, 2018 at 3:04 PM by Officer R. Carte at 980 Keller Parkway and Charged with;
Forgery of a Financial Instrument more than $750 less than $2,500.
No Occupation Listed and Home 6401 Dream Lane, Watauga, TX 1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! 2.) Fighting in Public. Possession of drug Paraphernalia.
Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 2:39 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;
Listed Occupation at Nature Foods as the Production Planner and Home 5701 Sandshell Dr. #807, Ft. Worth, TX
Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 12:13 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged with:
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Delivery for Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Home 9805 Voss Ave., Ft. Worth, TX [
Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 12:11 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 Bear Creek PKWY and Charged with:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Listed as Self – Employed and Home 1017 John Reagan St., Benbrook, TX.
Arrested on April 16, 2018 at 12:07 PM by Officer C. Shannon at 200 N. Main St. and Charged with;
No Occupation Listed and Home 6401 Dream Lane, Watauga, TX
1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd!
2.) Fighting in Public.
Possession of drug Paraphernalia.
1.) Aggravated Robbery 2 .) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon 3.) Evading Arrest and/or Detention with a Vehicle
Listed Occupation as Crw Member for Yard Charge LLC and Home 28 Alpine Park, Brandon, MS.
Arrested on April 19, 2018 at 12:27 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 976 Keller PKWY at the Kroger and Charged with;
1.) Aggravated Robbery
2 .) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
3.) Evading Arrest and/or Detention with a Vehicle
Collins above arrested with Gallardo below:
Listed as Unemployed and Home at 26 Alpine Park Dr., Brandon, MS.
Arrested on April 19, 2018 by Officer M. Wheeler at 976 Keller Parkway and Charged with:
1.) Aggravated Robbery
2.) Evading Arrest Detention
Listed as Unemployed and Home 12813 Danville Dr., Ft. Worth.
Arrested on April 14, 2018 at 9:33 PM at 1900 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Failure to ID as a Fugitive with Intent to give False Information,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,
3.) On a Warrant from Denton County Sheriff’s Officer for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, bening Held on a NO BOND status.
