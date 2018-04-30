Keller, Texas April 30, 2018



This weeks arrests include they “I can give as well as take” Keller Couple



Age: 31, POB: Bedford, TX.



No Occupation listed and Home 1544 Mountain Laurel Dr. Keller, TX.

Arrested on April 15, 2018 at 12:01 AM (after the other opponent below) by Officer M. Barrett at her Home and Charged with;

Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member followed by: STEPHANIE NICOLE McCRACKEN,





No Occupation listed and Home 1544 Mountain Laurel Dr., Keller, TX.



No Occupation listed and Home Address 7329 Windhaven Dr., North Richland Hills, TX.



Arrested on April 18, 2018 by Officer J. Dickerson at 405 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,



Listed Occupation as Transport Coordinator for Cook Children and Home 12332 Green Ash Dr., Keller. TX.



Arrested on April 17, 2018 at 2:46 AM by Officer J. Lang at 1400 S. Main St. and Charged with;



No Occupation listed and Home 407 Bart ST., Keller.



Occupation listed as Packer at Warehouse Home Health Care and Home 619 E. Sixth St., Dallas.



CHRISTOPHER PATRICK COSTELLO, JR. Age 25, POB: Dallas, No Occupation Listed and Home 6401 Dream Lane, Watauga, TX



Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 2:39 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 2000 S. Main St. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated 2nd! 2.) Fighting in Public.



Listed Occupation at Nature Foods as the Production Planner and Home 5701 Sandshell Dr. #807, Ft. Worth, TX



Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 12:13 AM by Officer J. Montgomery at 1000 S. Main St. and Charged with:



Listed Occupation as Delivery for Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Home 9805 Voss Ave., Ft. Worth, TX [



Arrested on April 20, 2018 at 12:11 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 100 Bear Creek PKWY and Charged with:



HOLAS JOE HADDIX, Age: 20, POB: Ft. Worth.



Listed as Self – Employed and Home 1017 John Reagan St., Benbrook, TX.



JONATHAN ANDREW COLLINS, Age: 24, POB: Vicksburg MS.



Listed Occupation as Crw Member for Yard Charge LLC and Home 28 Alpine Park, Brandon, MS.



Collins above arrested with Gallardo below: