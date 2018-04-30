Colleyville, Texas April 30, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

.Incident Report

Listed as Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home 820 E. Walnut St #237, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on April 25, 2018 at 12:23 PM by Resource Officer G. Moore and Charged With;



AMANDA JAQULYN AHLSCHIER, Ae: 34, POB: TX Listed as unemployed and Home 201 Bremen, Hurst, TX. Arrested on April 24, 2018 at 9:29 AM by Officer j. Prater at Her Home, and Charged with;



1.) A Colleyville PD Warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle, 2) An additional Colleyville Warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.





Listed Occupation as Sales Rep for 24 Hour Fitness and Home 3006 Clover Lane, Euless, TX.



Arrested on April 26, 2018 at 2:30 PM by Officer D. Smith at 200 Rumsfield, NRH and Charged with,



Listed as Unemployed and Home 15417 Preston Rd. #1156.



Arrested on April 26, 2018 by Officer R. McFadden at 800 Glade Road and Charged with;



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 G, less than 200 G, a Felony Second Degree,

3.)Possession of Marijuana more than 4 ounces less than 5 Lbs.

