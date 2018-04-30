Southlake, TX April 30, 2018

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed as Self-Employed and Unemployed and Home 2973 N. Sunbeck Cir.



Arrested, along with Wilkerson below, on April 21, 2018 by Officer C. Damico at the Cambria Hotel & Suites on E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Gram but less than 299 Gram, a Felony Second Degree,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G., A Class A Misdemeanor

ERIN ANNE WILKERSON, Age: 33, POB::Lakeforest, IL. Listed as Unemployed and Home 5116 Heather Dale Dr., Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on April 21, 2018 by Officer S. Petrovich at the Cambria Hotel and Suites on E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1 Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Grams, less than 200 G, a Felony Second Degree 2.) Possession of aa Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor.





Listed Occupation as Vice President of Ford Dell Technologies and Home 4100 Yancey Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on April 26, 2018 at 6:58 PM by Officer C. Damico in the East Parking Garage, 1451 Federal Way and Charged with;

Driving While Intoxicated.