Southlake, TX April 30, 2018
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G., A Class A Misdemeanor
Listed as Self-Employed and Unemployed and Home 2973 N. Sunbeck Cir.
Arrested, along with Wilkerson below, on April 21, 2018 by Officer C. Damico at the Cambria Hotel & Suites on E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Gram but less than 299 Gram, a Felony Second Degree,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G., A Class A Misdemeanor
Listed as Unemployed and Home 5116 Heather Dale Dr., Grapevine, TX. 2.) Possession of aa Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Arrested on April 21, 2018 by Officer S. Petrovich at the Cambria Hotel and Suites on E. Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Grams, less than 200 G, a Felony Second Degree
Listed as Unemployed and Home 5116 Heather Dale Dr., Grapevine, TX.
2.) Possession of aa Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Vice President of Ford Dell Technologies and Home 4100 Yancey Lane, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on April 26, 2018 at 6:58 PM by Officer C. Damico in the East Parking Garage, 1451 Federal Way and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as as Forklift Driver for CO Industries and home 3620 Smoke Tree Trail,
Arrested on April 23, 2018 at 1:37 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2200 E Hwy 114 and charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com