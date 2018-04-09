Colleyville, Texas March 9, 2018

A Guest Column by Steve Waltens

Last December I was humbled, honored, and energized as I stood in front of over 500 fellow grass-roots taxpayer advocates to receive the coveted Conservative Leadership Award from Empower Texans. This award is given each year to a handful of ordinary Texans like me simply for getting out and fighting for individual liberties and freedoms for Texans.

I am not a seasoned political operative. I am not a wealthy, influential guy. I am not a “connected” influencer. I am simply a taxpayer that knows right from wrong, believes in the constitution, and despises two things: 1) Politicians that don’t govern according to their campaign promises and rhetoric, and 2) Elected officials that work to destroy personal liberty by irresponsibly stealing and squandering taxpayer money and crippling freedom with needless regulations.

So how on earth can one ordinary taxpayer like me possibly hope to effect change and make a difference? It is simple!

Attend your ISD and City Council meetings and observe the dynamics of what is being discussed and voted on. For me this was an eye opener that lit my fuse for getting involved at the local level. It also is where I met other people that were frustrated with our local elected officials’ direction, deceit, and censure. I, along with other grassroots conservatives, rolled up our sleeves and said “no more”. Together, we have achieved sweeping reforms in Colleyville including breaking a decade-long grip on elected positions in our town and passing sweeping ethics, transparency, and term-limits reforms. What was once a country club of city elites governing for their own self-interests has transformed into a super majority of citizen-servant leaders who are preserving the unique characteristics of our great city..

Do your research and find out who is actually a governing conservative or endorsed conservative. Empower Texans is a fabulous, reliable source of this information. Young Conservatives of Texas is also credible. #protip – Just because an organization has “Conservative” in their name, doesn’t mean they are legit!

Reach out to endorsed candidates that you believe in and ask what you can do to help. Your time. Your treasure. Your talent. There is no shortage of work to do in a campaign and you will find open arms welcoming your assistance.

Our great nation was founded on the principles of liberty, freedom, small government, and state’s and citizens inalienable rights. But maintaining those values and holding elected officials accountable takes work. Work from ordinary folks like you and me.