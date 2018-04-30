Colleyville, Texas April 30, 2018



Response to the “I am not a donkey” Editorial Post April 24, 2018 (Click on this link for the Original Editorial).



Letter to the Editor

Nelson, I appreciate being the subject of yet another annual article about the danger of Mark Bauer working for local candidates. In the future when you use the term that Mark Bauer is “… the most active Democrat in Colleyville…” I would prefer that you change it to most active Democrat in “northeast Tarrant County”.

Concerning the mailer for Wayne Maynard, I will be requesting a contribution from you to help pay for it. You will never see this liberal supporting a candidate like Wayne Maynard who is the most conservative, right-wing Republican voting, Trump supporting candidate I have ever seen. He was just the obvious choice to me due to his volunteering with the Lions Club and serving on various committees with the city of Colleyville.

Marc Bauer

LNO REPLY to Marc Bauer

Well Mark, LNO certainly recognizes you as an advocate to turn Tarrant County into Blue (Democrats). Certainly didn’t mean, not give credit where credit is due. While Mr. Maynard is a community activist and a member of the Lions Club (I received a few months back my 20 year pin as a Lions Member) and should be applauded for his participation, there are many Lions of various political views such as Louis Miller! You have no problem convincing voters that you are not normally a Liberal supporting conservatives, as is obvious by your support of Mindy McClure and Becky St. John. Nelson, LNO Editor