Southlake, Texas April 17, 2018

AMY MARIE HOLLAND, Age 44, POB: VA. Listed as Unemployed and Home 2804 Brookshire Dr., Southlake,TX.



Arrested on April 7, 2018 at 12:44 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at her home and Charged with;

1.) Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

CONNOR DAVID EDGE, Age: 18, POB: Plano, TX, Listed as a Student at Southlake Carroll Sr. High School and Home 1217 Tuscan Ridge Circle



Arrested on April 11, 2018 at 10:10 PM by Officer Raymon Cannon at 100 S. Carroll Ave and Charged With



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 1 Gram, less than 4 Grams a Felony Third Degree.





Listed Occupation as Operations Manager for Synergy and Home 1809 Oak Creek LN E., Bedford, TX.



Arrested on April 6, 2018 at 3:02 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 600 N. Kimball Drive and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated. JESSICA ELAINE SAFAVIMEHR, Age: 31, POB: Lubbock,Listed Occupation as Operations Manager for Synergy and Home 1809 Oak Creek LN E., Bedford, TX.Arrested on April 6, 2018 at 3:02 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 600 N. Kimball Drive and Charged with;Driving while Intoxicated.



Age: 61 POB: MI.



Listed Occupation as an self employed Independent Contractor and home 1805 Southwicke Dr., Flowr Mound, TX.

Arrested on April 7, 2018 at 8:59 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at the Toy R Us 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;

Arrested on April 7, 2018 at 8:59 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at the Toy R Us 250 N. Kimball Ave and Charged with;

Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle. LINDA JO TERNDRUP,





Listed Occupation as Cashier at AMC Dine In and Home 3421 Lasso Rd., Roanoke, TX. DYLAN HAYES CASPER, Age: 18, POB: Grapevine,Listed Occupation as Cashier at AMC Dine In and Home 3421 Lasso Rd., Roanoke, TX.

Arrested on April 8, 2018 at 1:50 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 1600 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, and YES Sally that is still a criminal offense in Texas.

[one_half] [/one_half]



Listed Occupation as Tech at Discount Tire and Home 6888 Hickory Hollow Lane, North Richland Hills, TX



Arrested on April 8, 2018 at 6:31 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Kohls in Southlake and Charged with;



THEFT PROPERTY MORE THAN $100 LESS THAN $750. Rogan Lee Wynn, Age: 19, POB: North Richland Hills, TX.Listed Occupation as Tech at Discount Tire and Home 6888 Hickory Hollow Lane, North Richland Hills, TXArrested on April 8, 2018 at 6:31 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Kohls in Southlake and Charged with;



Apparently Wynn took along a date!





Listed Occupation as Waitress at 54 Street and Home 5144 Broken Bow Dr., Ft. Worth.



Arrested on April 8, 2018 at 8:00 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Kohls in Southlake and Charged With;



Theft of Property more than $100 but less than $750. VICTORIA GRACE PUFF, Age: 18, POB: Ft. Worth, TX.Listed Occupation as Waitress at 54 Street and Home 5144 Broken Bow Dr., Ft. Worth.Arrested on April 8, 2018 at 8:00 PM by Officer B. Lockwood at Kohls in Southlake and Charged With;





Listed Occupation as Mechanic at Car Shop and Home 7707 Pittsford Lane, Arlington TX. DILLON TRAN, Age:21, POB: TXListed Occupation as Mechanic at Car Shop and Home 7707 Pittsford Lane, Arlington TX. Arrested on April 9, 2018 at #;42 AM by Officer B. Lockwood at 2078 W. Sate Hwy 114, Grapevine and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated.

ANN XUAN PHAM, , Age: 25, POB: Dallas. Listed Occupation as Entertainer for Bucks Cabaret and Home 2355 Hasty St., Dallas, TX



Arrested on April 9, 2018 at 12:20 PM by Officer D. Mowdy at 1200 Champions Way anc Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram



2.) On a Sheriff’s Office Warrant of Possession

ANALISIA ELIZABETTE WHITE, Age: 23, POB: OK.

Listed Occupation as Clerk at JC Penny and Home 11411 Luna Rd. #19309, Farmers Branch, TX.

Arrested on April 10, 2018 at 1:30 AM by Officer S. Grossman at 500 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated.