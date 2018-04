The Colleyville Lady Panthers won a district game at CHHS on Apr. 17 over the Birdville Lady Hawks. The final score was Panthers 12 Hawks 2. The Panthers are on track to become the District 8-5A champions with only one game remaining in the season. The Lady Panthers will play the Grapevine Lady Mustangs on Friday, Apr. 20 at CHHS.

The YouTube video of this game can be viewed by clicking HERE

LRW — 04/18/18