The Colleyville Lady Panthers (16-7-1) beat the V.R. Eaton Lady Eagles (22-2) in an area playoff match played at V.R. Eaton on Apr 3. The final score was Panthers 1 Eagles 1 (CHHS wins 3-1 in PKs.) The Panthers will play the Wichita Falls Rider Lady Raiders (26-2-1) next in the Quarterfinals round of the playoffs at CHHS on Thursday, Apr. 5.

LRW — 04/04/18