(Breaking News – Thursday, Apr. 19 – – – The Grapevine Lady Mustangs Soccer team with 72 seconds left scored a goal to beat San Antonio Alamo Heights 4-3 in a UIL Class 5A state semifinal match Thursday at Georgetown. Grapevine (28-1-1) meets Frisco Wakeland (23-1-4) in the 5A final at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.)

The Colleyville Panther’s (22-3, 12-0 District 8-5A) district game at CHHS on Apr. 17 against the Fort Worth Carter-Riverside Eagles (12-9, 4-7 District 8-5A) proved to be an easy win 12-0.

The YouTube video of this game can be found by click HERE

LRW — 04/19/18