Assault causing bodily injury to a family member. CHRISTOPHER JERROLD BOCCI, Age: 55, POB: San Francisco, CAOccupation listed as Database Developer for Seimens Medical and Home 3305 Huntington Dr., Colleyville, TX.on March 30, 2018 at 4:10 PM by Officer J. Campbell at this Colleyville Home and Charged with,





Arrested, on April 4, 2018 at 6:11 PM at his HOME by Officer J. Newman and Charged With; STANISLAW KOTLIK, Age: 62, POB: PolandListed Occupation as Tech with Dallas Automotive and Home 3722 Woodcrest Dr. Colleyville, TX.on April 4, 2018 at 6:11 PM at his HOME by Officer J. Newman and Charged With; Terroristic Threat of Family/Household.

COURTNIE ARIANA AUSTIN, Age: 31, POB: Bellflower, CA.