Southlake, TX. April 9, 2018
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Unemployed and “Stay at Home Mom.” Home 1232 Woodsey Ct. Southlake, TX.
Arrested on March 28, 2018 at 5:01 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at her home and Charged with;
Injury of a Child/Elderly/or Disable with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury, a Felony Third Degree.
Listed Occupation as Student at the University of Boulder, Colorado and Home 400 Cascade Springs Dr., Southlake. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,
Arrested on March 29, 2018 at 1:14 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks and Charged with;
Remarks: Doesn’t know SSN or Cellphone #
Listed Occupation as Student at the University of Boulder, Colorado and Home 400 Cascade Springs Dr., Southlake.
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,
Listed as a Student at Carroll Sr. High School and Home 2133 Kimball Hill Ct., Southlake, TX. Arrested on March 29, 2018 at 11:55 AM by Officer N. Anderson at Carroll Sr. High and Charged with
Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Listed as a Student at Carroll Sr. High School and Home 2133 Kimball Hill Ct., Southlake, TX.
Arrested on March 29, 2018 at 11:55 AM by Officer N. Anderson at Carroll Sr. High and Charged with
Listed Occupation as Foreclosure Specialist for Rushmore Loan Management. Home 1400 North Park Blvd. #508, Grapevine, TX.
Arrested on March 27, 2018 at 8:59 PM by Officer S. Grossman at 100 Meadow Lark Dr. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.
2.) Criminal Mischief More than $100, Less than $750. Listed Occupation as Sales for Lewisville Autoplex and Home 9856 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Ft. Worth.
Listed as Student at the University of Arkansas and Home 15125 Wood Water Way, Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on March 24, 2018 at 1:02 AM by Officer A. Pate at 1200 Randoll Mill and Charged with:
1.)Possession of Marijuana More than 2 Ounces less than 4 ounces,
Arrested on March 25, 2018 at 4:48 PM by Officer C. Damico at 1200 W FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Waiter at Neighborhood Services and Home 1052 Mesa Crest DR. Haslet, TX
Arrested on March 24, 2018 at 1:44 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
2.) Criminal Mischief More than $100, Less than $750.
Listed Occupation as Sales for Lewisville Autoplex and Home 9856 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Ft. Worth.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 2322 S. Troy St., Aurora, CO.
Arrested on March 25, 2018 at 12:59 PM by Officer C. Damico at 300 N. Kimball Ave. and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com