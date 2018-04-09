Southlake, TX. April 9, 2018



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





TIFFANY CREAMER, Age: 29, POB: Denton, TX. Listed Occupation as Unemployed and "Stay at Home Mom." Home 1232 Woodsey Ct. Southlake, TX.

Arrested on March 28, 2018 at 5:01 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at her home and Charged with;



Injury of a Child/Elderly/or Disable with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury, a Felony Third Degree.

LEINA GINA GIGER, Age: 19, POB: Swizerland. Listed Occupation as Student at the University of Boulder, Colorado and Home 400 Cascade Springs Dr., Southlake.



Arrested on March 29, 2018 at 1:14 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2, Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,

Remarks: Doesn’t know SSN or Cellphone #

MICHAEL AYORINDE FADAYOMI Age: 19, POB; Mansfield, TX. Listed as a Student at Carroll Sr. High School and Home 2133 Kimball Hill Ct., Southlake, TX. Arrested on March 29, 2018 at 11:55 AM by Officer N. Anderson at Carroll Sr. High and Charged with



Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces.





Listed Occupation as Foreclosure Specialist for Rushmore Loan Management. Home 1400 North Park Blvd. #508, Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on March 27, 2018 at 8:59 PM by Officer S. Grossman at 100 Meadow Lark Dr. and Charged with;



BETHANY MARGARET WISNIEWSKY, Age: 29, POB: San Diego. Listed Occupation as Foreclosure Specialist for Rushmore Loan Management. Home 1400 North Park Blvd. #508, Grapevine, TX.

Arrested on March 27, 2018 at 8:59 PM by Officer S. Grossman at 100 Meadow Lark Dr. and Charged with;

Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.





Listed as Student at the University of Arkansas and Home 15125 Wood Water Way, Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on March 24, 2018 at 1:02 AM by Officer A. Pate at 1200 Randoll Mill and Charged with:



1.) Possession of Marijuana More than 2 Ounces less than 4 ounces,

2.) Criminal Mischief More than $100, Less than $750.

DAVID JOSEPH AGUIRRE, Age: 42, POB: Brazil. Listed Occupation as Sales for Lewisville Autoplex and Home 9856 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on March 25, 2018 at 4:48 PM by Officer C. Damico at 1200 W FM 1709 and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated.



Listed Occupation as Waiter at Neighborhood Services and Home 1052 Mesa Crest DR. Haslet, TX



Arrested on March 24, 2018 at 1:44 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.

CLARK STUART McCONATHY, Age: 35, POB: NV. Listed Occupation as Waiter at Neighborhood Services and Home 1052 Mesa Crest DR. Haslet, TX

Arrested on March 24, 2018 at 1:44 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;