Keller, Texas March 26, 2018
Recent Keller Police Incident Reports
Listed as unemployed and Home 1011 Conchos Cir E. Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces. No Occupation was listed and Home at 2801 Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX. Possession of a Controlled substance PG 3 less than 28 G
Arrested, on March 10, 2018 at 3:41 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 200 King Trail and Charged with;
Arrested on March 10, 2018 at 8:19 PM by Officer R. Garcia at the Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club-600 Promontory Dr. and Charged with;
Listed occupation as Sales Associate for GNC and Home 1238 Split Rock Dr. Keller, TX
Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 6:56 PM by Officer J. Lang at 2708 Flint Ct and Charged with
Public Intoxication
Listed Occupation as TPG Manager and Home Address 5109 Dominca Lane, Keller. Arrested, on March 10, 2018 at 1:07 AM by Officer M. Wheeler on SH 114 EB and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated
Listed Occupation as Student at Keller High School and Home 612 Murfield Rd., Keller, TX. Arrested, on March 16, 2018 at 1:24 AM and Charged With, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
Listed Occupation as Premium Services Rep for American Airlines and Home 8129 Ross Lake Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested, on March 14, 2018 at 11:26 PM by Officer J. Montgomery at 122 N. Main St and Charged With Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15.
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony
Listed Occupation as Server at Pluckers Wing Bar and Home 5548 Seabury Dr., Ft. Worth, TX. Arrested, on March 13, 2018 at 11:32 PM by Officer M. Barrett at 1104 Williamsburg Lane and Charged with;
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor
Listed as Unemployed and Home 3916 Carlsbad Way, Ft.Worth. Arrested, on March 13, 2018 at 2:15 PM by Officer G. Telesko at 1601 Willis Lane and Charged with 1.) Possession on a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, 2.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information to a Police Officer, 3.) On a North Richland Hills Warrant for No Driver’s License, 4.) On a North Richland Hills Warrant for Failure to Appear.
