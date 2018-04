The Colleyville Lady Panthers (13-7-1, 9-4-0 District 8-5A) overpowered the FW Carter-Riverside Eagles (4-10-0, 4-9-0 District 8-5A) in match played at CHHS on Mar. 20. The final score was Panthers 3 Eagles 0.

Be sure to check out the YouTube video of the match HERE.

LRW — 03/22/18