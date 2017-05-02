Colleyville, Texas May 2, 2017

LNO received the following statement from Dennis Johnson, the Treasurer of the PAC Preserve Colleyville

It has come to my attention that Mike Sexton, Candidate for Place 4 Colleyville City council has declared on a number of occasions, including Facebook Posts, that he has the support of both the PAC Protect Colleyville as well as Preserve Colleyville.

As the Treasurer of Preserve Colleyville, I can say unequivocally the this PAC has endorsed Kathy Wheat for Place 3 and George Dodson for Place 4.

This statement is simply to set the record straight for Colleyville voters. Mr. Sexton seems to have put a lot of work into his council seat run, however Preserve Colleyville does not, never ever has endorsed Mike Sexton.

Preserve Colleyville supports George Dodson in this race. Dodson has served on numerous committees and is currently the Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. As such, Preserve Colleyville is of the mindset that he is the most qualified running for this position.