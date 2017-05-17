Austin, Texas May 17, 2017

The Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue on Wednesday evening as part of the continued commemoration of National Police Week. Additionally, the lighting will serve as a sign of solidarity with the Dallas community, which today honored officers killed in the line of duty, including the victims of the ambush last July.

“National Police week gives us a chance to honor the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day for our safety,” said Governor Abbott. “As we take this week to reflect on their selfless dedication, we light the Texas Governor’s Mansion in blue as a shining beacon of respect and remembrance for our peace officers. Cecilia and I ask that all Texans join us in continuing to support peace officers in Texas and around the country during this week of remembrance.”

At the Texas Department of Public Safety Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony yesterday, Governor Abbott reaffirmed his commitment to all Texas law enforcement in talking about his support of both the Police Protection Act, which would classify targeting law enforcement officials as a hate crime, and legislation that will provide funding for the bullet proof vests grant program designed to better equip police officers.