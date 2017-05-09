Southlake, Texas May 9, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arrested on April 30, 2017 at 8:14 PM by Officer J. Wewinschreider at his Home and Charged with; CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAILURE TO PROVIDE; Texas Penal Code § 42.092. Cruelty to NonlivestockAnimals (1) “Abandon” includes abandoning an animal in the person’s custody without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person. (2) “Animal” means a domesticated living creature, including any stray or feral cat or dog, and a wild living creature previously captured. The term does not include an uncaptured wild living creature or a livestock animal. (3) “Cruel manner” includes a manner that causes or permits unjustified or unwarranted pain or suffering. (4) “Custody” includes responsibility for the health, safety, and welfare of an animal subject to the person’s care and control, regardless of ownership of the animal. (5) “Depredation” has the meaning assigned by Section 71.001, Parks and Wildlife Code. (6) “Livestock animal” has the meaning assigned by Section 42.09. (7) “Necessary food, water, care, or shelter” includes food, water, care, or shelter provided to the extent required to maintain the animal in a state of good health. (8) “Torture” includes any act that causes unjustifiable pain or suffering. (b) A person commits an offense if the person intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly: (1) tortures an animal or in a cruel manner kills or causes serious bodily injury to an animal; (2) without the owner’s effective consent, kills, administers poison to, or causes serious bodily injury to an animal; (3) fails unreasonably to provide necessary food, water, care, or shelter for an animal in the person’s custody; (4) abandons unreasonably an animal in the person’s custody; (5) transports or confines an animal in a cruel manner; (6) without the owner’s effective consent, causes bodily injury to an animal; (7) causes one animal to fight with another animal, if either animal is not a dog; (8) uses a live animal as a lure in dog race training or in dog coursing on a racetrack; or (9) seriously overworks an animal. (c) An offense under Subsection (b)(3), (4), (5), (6), or (9) is a Class A misdemeanor, except that the offense is a state jail felony if the person has previously been convicted two times under this section, two times under Section 42.09, or one time under this section and one time under Section 42.09. An offense under Subsection (b)(1), (2), (7), or (8) is a state jail felony, except that the offense is a felony of the third degree if the person has previously been convicted two times under this section, two times under Section 42.09, or one time under this section and one time under Section 42.09. (d) It is a defense to prosecution under this section that: (1) the actor had a reasonable fear of bodily injury to the actor or to another person by a dangerous wild animal as defined by Section 822.101, Health and Safety Code; or (2) the actor was engaged in bona fide experimentation for scientific research. (e) It is a defense to prosecution under Subsection (b)(2) or (6) that: (1) the animal was discovered on the person’s property in the act of or after injuring or killing the person’s livestock animals or damaging the person’s crops and that the person killed or injured the animal at the time of this discovery; or (2) the person killed or injured the animal within the scope of the person’s employment as a public servant or in furtherance of activities or operations associated with electricity transmission or distribution, electricity generation or operations associated with the generation of electricity, or natural gas delivery. (f) It is an exception to the application of this section that the conduct engaged in by the actor is a generally accepted and otherwise lawful: (1) form of conduct occurring solely for the purpose of or in support of: (A) fishing, hunting, or trapping; or (B) wildlife management, wildlife or depredation control, or shooting preserve practices as regulated by state and federal law; or (2) animal husbandry or agriculture practice involving livestock animals. (g) This section does not create a civil cause of action for damages or enforcement of the section. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, Bond $4,000, Arrested on April 29, 2017 at 10:11 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 1000 Kirkwood Blvd and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on May 02, 2017 at 1:47 AM by Officer J. Hannah at 1200 E. Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000, Arrested on April 30, 2017 at 7:45 AM by Officer B. Fitzgerald at 421 Grand Ave E. and Charged With; 1.) Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $7,500, LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
2.) Driving While License Invalid, Bond set at $266,
3.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $366…Total Bond $4,632.
2.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Bond set at $2,00o
3.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000,
4.) On a Grapevine PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $452.53…Total Bond $7,452.53.
2.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport..Remarks: Charge Released Per Southlake DPS.
2.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Unsafe Speed, Bond set at $338,
3.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for No Driver’s License Aggravated 2nd, Bond set at $416.,
4.) On a Hurst PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $351,
5.) On an Azle PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $592.70,
6.) On an Azle PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $509
7.) On an Azle PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $625.30,
8.) On an Azle PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $501.70,
9.) On a charge by Southlake Police of Evading Arrest and detention with a Previous Conviction, Bond set at $5,000…Total Bond $15,834.10
