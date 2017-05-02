Westlake, Texas May 2, 2017

Rotary Clubs of District 5790 to Recognize Fire, Police and Teachers

Rotary Club members of District 5790 will honor police, fire and teacher personnel at a Friday, May 12, 2017 luncheon during the 2017 District Conference at the DFW Marriott Solana in Westlake, Texas.

One of Mary Ann McDuff’s priorities, during her year as District Governor, was to identify as many of these community members as possible, involved in these professions, as a way of recognizing and thanking them for their service.

Rotarian Eddie Salame who was in charge of reaching out to clubs to identify these individuals said, “These are professions with people who truly live the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.” Salame is the Vocational Committee chair for the 2016-2017 Rotary year.

For more information on this year’s “Saluting Our Rotary Stars” conference scheduled Thursday, May 11 through Sunday May 14, visit www.rotary5790.org.

About Rotary District 5790

Seventy Rotary Clubs from district 5790 hold various service projects, participate in fundraisers, make contributions to various community organizations and sponsor various events to raise funds to help make their communities a great place to live.

About Rotary International

Rotary International’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, Polio Plus in 1985 and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative along with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and more recently, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Rotary has contributed more than $1.5 billion and countless volunteer hours to eradicate polio. Through 2018, every dollar Rotary commits to polio eradication will be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $35 million a year. Since the initiative began, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to less than 71 confirmed in 2015.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org. To ac