Southlake, Texas May 16, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.

DAVID NGUYEN, Age: 28, POB: Saigon, Vietnam,

Listed Occupation as Student at University of North Texas and Home 705 Edgewood Dr., Keller. TX. Arrested on May 8, 2017 at 11:43 PM by Officer L. Miller at 300 E FM 1709 and Charged with: 1.) Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft, Bond set at $5,000,

2.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000….Total Bond $6,000.