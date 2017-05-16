Southlake, Texas May 16, 2017
Arrested on May 07, 2017 at 8:04 AM by Officer R. Page at 1400 Plaza Place and Charged with, Sexual Assault, a Second Degree Felony and Bond set at $35,000, Remarks: Per Corporal Briggs: Do Not Release until DNA has been collected from the subject. Arrested on May 06, 2017 at 12:30 PM by Officer D. Mowdy at the Sushi Zushi 1420 E FM 1709 and Charged with; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, BOND Set at $1,000. Arrested on May 09, 2017 at 2:22 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at the 7-11 Southlake, 1101 E Hwy 114 and Charged With; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000. Arrested on May 08, 2017 at 4:33 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2500 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1.) Evading Arrest and Detention, Bond set at $2,000 Arrested May 06, 2017 at 12:06 AM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 2000 Harwell and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on May 07, 2017 at 11:59 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at 300 W. Hwy 114 WB and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated 2nd!, Bond set at $2,000. Arrested on May 09, 2017 at 7:40 PM by Oficer L. Miller at 1060 E. Highland St. and Charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000. Arrested on May 11, 2017 at 7:01 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 2200 E FM 1709 and Charge With; 1.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, Bond set at $1,000, LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order, LNO will remove. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
